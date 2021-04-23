How to complete the Hunt for Adler event in Warzone and Cold War

If you fancy completing the Hunt for Adler Warzone event to kick off Season 3, then you've come to the right place. It's been a busy couple of days for Verdansk as, following the full undead invasion, the Warzone nuke event saw the battle royale game's main map annihilated, with a 1984 version appearing in its place. However, one character is in an especially bad way after the event and needs your help: Adler.

In other words, as is common in the early stages of a new Call of Duty season, we've got some new intel objectives to complete. To get the Tortured & Rescued legendary skin—and Calling Cards, stickers, and the like—you need to either complete three contracts in specific places in the new Verdansk '84 map in Warzone, or finish three challenges in Cold War. And since battle pass progression, weapons, and cosmetics are shared between the two games, you only need to tick off all three challenges in one of the games.

So, whether you'll be completing the Hunt for Adler event in Warzone or Cold War, I'm here to help. Here are the three destinations you need to head to in battle royale, the challenges you need to overcome in Cold War, and some tips for completing both easily.

Hunt for Adler Warzone locations

Not had a proper nose around the new map locations yet? While completing the Warzone version of this event is a handy way of seeing what's changed—here are the nine biggest changes in Verdansk '84, by the way—there's also the aggravating issue of traffic; These new spots are awash with curious players and those who want to beat the Adler event.

For that reason, it's best to stick to Plunder for these objectives to avoid frustration. That way you can just launch back into the match quickly without worrying about the Gulag, or being booted back to the lobby as you might in the standard battle royale mode.

The process here is simple if you've taken on contracts before. These special 'Adler intel' contracts are very similar to Scavenger contracts; search for a contract in the following areas, pick them up, then open chests at the relevant locations. There is at least one in each of the three areas. Here are the places you'll find the Warzone Adler intel, with some related map screenshots below:

Factory: Next to Superstore to the west.

Next to Superstore to the west. Summit: In the northwest corner, near Dam.

In the northwest corner, near Dam. Farmland: Northeast of Port and north of Prison in the southeast corner.

Note: Some are reporting a bug that prevents the game from tracking when Adler contracts have been completed. Try completing them again or restarting the game if this is the case. It's also worth keeping an eye on Raven's Trello board to know if the issue is being addressed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Raven Software) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Raven Software) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Raven Software)

Hunt for Adler Cold War challenges

If you've got the skills to pull off kills in quick succession, you may find that beating the challenge in Cold War is the more efficient way. This is because you can work on each task simultaneously and they can all be done in just seven Multiplayer matches. Here are the three objectives:

Play and complete seven games on Yamantau.

Kill 25 enemies who have been revealed by your Spy Plane, H.A.R.P. or Field Mic.

Kill 25 enemies on a killstreak while using the Assassin perk.

For these, just make sure you've got the relevant perks, scorestreaks, and field upgrades equipped as you head into these matches, preferably in the current Yamantau 24/7 playlist. And if these challenges are causing you any bother, you can always hop in to Warzone and try the other method. Happy hunting.