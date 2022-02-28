How to respec your character in Elden Ring

Looking to learn how to respec in Elden Ring? It's an an on-off feature of FromSoftware's games to have a method in the world that lets you reallocate your attributes without having to start the whole game again. In Dark Souls 2 it was those old fire keepers in the shack at the start of the game, but many Soulsborne games don't have the feature at all.

Thankfully, Elden Ring does, and it's more important than ever in a game where it feels like some of the hardest late-game Elden Ring bosses require a particular build to even give you a chance of beating them. That, or you might just want to try any number of the cool weapons you find littered throughout the Lands Between. In this Elden Ring respec guide, I'll explain how to do it, and where to find the item you need.

How to respec in Elden Ring

To unlock the ability to respec, there are two things you need to do:

Beat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liuria

Find a Larval Tear

After you defeat Rennala you'll be able to interact with her and choose the "rebirth" option. This is where the Larval Tear comes in, and you'll pay one of these items each time you want to reallocate. Luckily there's no shortage. You just need to know where to look.

Elden Ring Larval Tears: Where to find them

The easiest place to get a Larval Tear early on that I've found is in the Village of the Albanaurics in the south of Liurnia, in a big cave set into the lake cliffside. Head in here and up into the village itself. Once you've passed Nepheli, you should come to a place with lots of enemies located around some stone sarcophagi. The tear should be on a body there.

Later in the game, depending on which path you choose, you can get absolutely loads of them. The best source is by killing the sentient stone boulders that you find in Nokstella, Eternal City in Ainsel River when heading there from the portal in Renna's rise as part of the Nokron quest for Ranni.