Unsure how to go to Batuu in The Sims 4? The Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack is here, propelling our sims across to Galaxy's Edge—the same area found far, far away in... Disney's theme parks. Thankfully, it's much easier to reach this vacation hotspot than it is to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

Whether you're interested in learning more about the First Order, or would prefer to take them on as a member of The Resistance, there are plenty of special missions and challenges to take on in this game pack. Plotting your course only takes a few clicks, and I'm sure you're keen to begin building your reputation and start your lightsaber training as quickly as possible. So, here's how to get to Batuu in The Sims 4.

How to go to Batuu in The Sims 4

Reaching this Star Wars holiday destination is straightforward Here's what to do:

After installing the game pack and launching the game, choose the sim that you'd like to visit Batuu.

Use their phone (located in the bottom-left section of the hud) and select the Travel menu, which is the second option marked by the car icon.

menu, which is the second option marked by the car icon. Choose Take a Vacation from the list and decide which members of the household with whom you'd like to see the stars. Watch as your sim talks on the phone for a few seconds to arrange the trip, and wait for the vacation screen to pop up.

from the list and decide which members of the household with whom you'd like to see the stars. Watch as your sim talks on the phone for a few seconds to arrange the trip, and wait for the vacation screen to pop up. Click on Batuu to confirm your holiday and prepare to arrive in Galaxy's Edge.

You're ready to take it from here, but if you're unsure where to begin exploring, it's worth checking out Black Spire Outpost first. Select the Career Panel to get started on your first mission. It's also worth mentioning that while in Batuu you'll be using a different currency to the regular Simoleons called 'Galactic Credits', and you also have a special inventory that's separate from your usual one.