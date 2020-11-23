The best builds for Mona in Genshin Impact

Looking for a great Genshin Impact Miona build? miHoYo's RPG leans hard into its anime aesthetic, but even among all the waifus and husbandos, Mona feels like the most 'anime-ish' character. She's a homeless Hydrology witch who reads fortunes and hunts for treasure on the side, basically a living embodiment of the word 'quirky'.

Mona also has much more of her story to tell. While many characters have played central roles in various missions and quests, Mona has only been briefly touched upon in Genshin Impact's wider mythology. She's one of the game's most intriguing individuals, and if given the right equipment, can be a powerful addition to your party. So, this is how to get Mona in Genshin Impact, and some great builds for her.

How to get Mona in Genshin Impact

To get Mona, you'll also have to get lucky. Mona is a five-star character, part of the Wanderlust Invocation Banner. This is a permanent banner, meaning that Mona will be in the game forever, unlike several other banners that are available for only a limited time.

There are ups and downs to this. This banner has a lot of five-star characters (Jean, Diluc, Qiqi, and Keqing), but also features 14 four-star characters, along with many weapons. In total, you have a 0.6 percent chance of getting Mona, although you are guaranteed a five-star character or weapon after 90 consecutive unsuccessful pulls. Even then you might not get Mona, so anyone with her in their team has either spent a lot of pulls or been extremely fortunate.

Genshin Impact Mona overview

Mona is a highly mobile fighter, adding extra depth to combat few others in the game can bring. Though powerful enough in her own right, she is best used as a support fighter. Alongside her ability to control crowds with her plentiful AoE attacks, Mona can also duck out of sight and sneak up behind foes, as well as being able to trap or lure her foes.

Normal attack: Ripple Of Fate

Mona performs a five-hit attack, dealing Hydro damage. Charged Attack: Mona deals AoE Hydro damage.

Elemental Skill: Mirror Reflection Of Doom

Mona will create a Phantom of Fate, attracting nearby enemies and continuously dealing Hydro damage, which eventually explodes for AoE Hydro damage. If held and charged, Mona will create an Illusory Torrent before the Phantom of Fate.

Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Mona traps all smaller foes inside bubbles. These foes all become Wet, receive an Omen, and will take increased damage once their bubbles burst.

Passives

Mona's Hydro damage bonus increases by 20 percent of her Recharge rate. Principium Of Astrology: Mona has a 25 percent chance of a material refund when crafting Weapon Ascension Materials.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Constellations

Prophecy Of Submersion: After a party member hits a target affected by an Omen, all Hydro-based Elemental Reactions get a boost. Electro Charged, Vaporize, and Hydro Swirl all get a 15 percent damage increase, while Frozen lasts for 15 percent longer.

Increases the level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Rhetorics Of Calamitas: Mona gains a 60 percent increase to her next charged attack for every second of movement inside Illusory Torrent, capped at 180 percent for up to eight seconds.

Genshin Impact Mona build: Example set ups

Mona is a support fighter. Some characters in the game can play multiple roles, but while Mona dishes out decent damage, she's wasted as a DPS when there are so many other DPS fighters in the game. For that reason, this guide focuses on using her as support, but will provide an easier-to-assemble four-star build alongside the ideal five-star build.

Support (4-star weapon)

If you have pulled Mona the lucky way (as opposed to the 'spending all your money' way) you might be looking for a more accessible build that can still get the best out of Mona. If that's the case, this four-star build is the way to go.

Weapon

Sacrificial Fragments: After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40 percent chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Artifact

Instructor: 2-parts: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-parts: After using Elemental Skills, all party members' Elemental Mastery are increased by 120 for eight seconds.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Support (5-star weapon)

This is the best Genshin Impact Mona build. If you pulled Mona through sheer determination, you likely have a huge arsenal of weapons to choose from. If that's the case, here's how you can create the best version of Mona you can possibly get.

Weapon

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds: Increases Movement Speed by 10 percent. In battle, gain an eight percent Elemental Damage bonus every four seconds, which stacks up to four times. This effect lasts until the character falls in battle or the battle ends.

Artifact