How to build the cattle farm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Looking to build a cattle farm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? The festive season has arrived in 9th century England and, along with a snowy look for your Ravensthorpe settlement, there are a number of new quests to help you get ready for the holiday season. The AC Valhalla Yule Brawl is one of them and it clearly wouldn't be a proper Viking celebration without ale, so you'll be able to start a quest to find the AC Valhalla secret brew, too.

But back to the business of cows. If you're looking to build a cattle farm or stuck on the AC Valhalla Cow Catcher quest, read on to discover everything you need to know.

How to build the cattle farm location in Valhalla

To begin with, you won't find this quest in Ravensthorpe on the map. Instead, open your quest log and locate it under the 'Yule Festival' dropdown. Once you start tracking it, you'll notice that the marker is actually located to the west of Ravensthorpe, in Sciropescire—or it was for me, at least.

Ignore this marker and instead, head to the west side of your settlement (shown in the image below) to locate the unbuilt cattle farm. To construct it, you'll need 800 supplies and 60 resources.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

AC Valhalla Cow Catcher guide: Where to find the cows

Once built, you'll be able to pick up the AC Valhalla Cow Catcher quest. It seems that the cows have gone missing and it's up to you to locate them with Bertham's help. Luckily, there are only four of them and they're located pretty close to Ravensthorpe.

Head to the river just south of Ravensthorpe and swim to the other side. At this point, the quest marker started jumping around for me, so ignore it for now and keep pushing forward until Bertham says they should be close. If you open the map, you should see three new quest markers. There are actually four cows to locate but the fourth marker only appeared for me after I found and killed the first three.

The quickest way to locate them is to use your Raven Sight as the objective markers can be a bit misleading. They should be in the general location, but they can be quite hard to spot—your raven will be able to pinpoint them for you with a glowing green circle. Check out the series of images below if you're having trouble.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you've located and dealt with all four cows, escort Bertham back to Ravensthorpe. He's a bit slow, so be careful not to outpace him on the way back. Head to the Cattle Farm and speak to Bertham's mother there to complete the quest.

You'll get 140 Yule Tokens for your trouble and Bertham will be added as an opponent in the Yule Brawl.