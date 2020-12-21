How to take part in the Yule Brawl in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

How many rounds are there in the AC Valhalla Yule Brawl quest? If you've stepped back into 9th century England for the festive season, you've probably noticed that Ravensthorpe is covered in a blanket of snow and there are a number of new seasonal quests to explore. I've already covered the location of the secret brew for the AC Valhalla Case of the Missing Ale quest, but if you want to really get into the festive spirit, Viking-style, the Yule Brawl may be just what you're looking for.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the AC Valhalla Yule Brawl quest, including where to find it, how many rounds it lasts, and some quick tips to help you through it.

AC Valhalla Yule Brawl: How many rounds, and everything else to know

To begin, head to your settlement in Ravensthorpe and locate the quest marker (see the map below). You'll need to head over there and speak to Sunniva and she'll tell you all about the seasonal scrap, along with the rules which seem to consist of simply fighting and drinking. She also mentions that you can bring other people into the brawl and we know you can acquire Ake from the Case of the Missing Ale quest, also located in Ravensthorpe.

If you're ready to get started, speak to Sunniva to start. Your weapons won't help you here as both you and your opponent will be using your fists. Once you've won the first round, you'll have the option to continue or duck out. Before the next rounds starts, Eivor will drink some ale which will restore some health, though the downside to this is she'll get drunker and drunker with each subsequent round.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are ten rounds in total in this quest.

The first two rounds are very straightforward—though this may depend on your level—and you should be able to easily take out your opponents. From the third round onwards, you'll get a slightly tougher opponents and you'll need to start dodging. Note: If you have already completed the Cow Catcher quest, you'll get Bertham instead. If you're not fighting Bertham, you'll notice that this one is good at evading your hits but I found he was most vulnerable after he'd performed one of his unblockable moves—shown by a red aura—just dodge behind him while locked on and take him by surprise.

During the next couple of rounds, you'll notice Eivor is having difficulty focusing on the target and her movement gets more sluggish thanks to the ale being consumed between each round. By round six, you won't be able to lock on to targets any more—you'll also face Ake here if you finished the Case of the Missing Ale quest—and the seventh round will feature a tough opponent that likes to try to grab you and throw you out of the ring.

From this point on, things get pretty tough. You'll need to dodge constantly to avoid unblockable attacks and parry the hits that you can—though parrying can be risky if you mistime it. You may need to start thinking about using rations to help you survive, too. Don't let the size of your opponent fool you either, they are incredibly quick and, coupled with Eivor's increasingly woozy vision, you could find yourself getting soundly beaten if you're not careful.

Your best bet for the last few rounds is to try to get in quick hits before dodging away. If you manage to parry a hit, you can get a combo in but otherwise, play it safe by dodging and keeping your distance where possible.

Once you've beaten the opponent in round ten, you'll receive your reward of 70 Yule Tokens. You'll still receive Yule Tokens if you don't make it through the final round, and you can compete as many times as you like, so don't worry if you don't make through the first time.