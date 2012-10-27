Hotline Miami gets patched, plus story DLC in the works

Accompanying a fairly run-of-the-mill patch that fixes and tweaks mask perks, adds support for lower resolutions, and saves grades correctly (among other things), Dennaton Games' Dennis Wedin has revealed that there is Hotline Miami DLC in the works. When asked on this forum post if there were any plans for future content, he said "yes there is :) if people enjoy the game and want more we have a storyline driven DLC in the plans with new characters and diving further in the story."

He went on to say that they also "have some things we are gonna do with HLM in a future update," before firmly closing his mouth like Zippy from Rainbow. We do know, however, that one Coming Thing is controller support, which is expected to be included in the next patch. Everyone who's playing Hotline Miami at the moment - what would you like to see added as DLC? More masks? More levels? A non-violent 'talk to the bad guys' option?

[Thanks to Blue'sNews ].