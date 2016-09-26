Hotline Miami added to GOG Connect second round line-up

GOG Connect launched earlier this year as a means to allow users to transfer select DRM-free Steam games to their GOG libraries. Assuming said games exist in the CD Projekt Red-owned distribution platform’s catalogue, and the relevant developer has agreed to take part in the process, Connect scans your Steam collection before permanently making the switch, free of Steam’s copyright protection.

The initiative premiered in June with “resounding success”, thus GOG has returned to announce the second major batch of GOG Connect titles—17 in total. These include:

Hotline Miami

Olli Olli

Shadow Warrior (the 2013 remake)

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition

AI War: Fleet Command

Anno 1404: Gold Edition

Cossacks Anthology

DEX

Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore a Fedora

The Last Federation

Teslagrad

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut

The Masterplan

Two Worlds: Epic Edition

X: GOLD

X Rebirth

Ziggurat

Details on how to sign up to GOG Connect can be located here, while a comprehensive Q&A can be found in this direction.

In other GOG-related news, the platform has just launched a Back To School Sale which houses individual discounts and bargain bundles on a range of games. Deals change daily, however today’s include Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines for £5.19/$6.66, Day of the Tentacle Remastered for £5.49/$6.99, Dragon Age: Origins—Ultimate Edition for £5.99/$7.69, and Dying Light: The Following—Enhanced Edition for £19.99/$25.79.

The Back to School sale is on now until 11pm BST/3pm PT Sunday, October 2. The list of discounts in its entirety can be perused this-a-way.