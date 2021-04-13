Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is coming to Fortnite

Horizon: Zero Dawn's Aloy is the latest to get Fornite's Gaming Legends treatment.

The Horizon Zero Dawn bundle will be available in the item shop later this week, April 15. It includes the Aloy skin, a Blaze canister back bling, glider, emote, weapon wrap, and pickaxe inspired by Aloy's spear. Buying the items as a bundle will also grant a Horizon-themed loading screen.

Seeker, survivor of the post-apocalypse and hunter of machines.Aloy, from @Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn arrives on April 15! Read about her Set, the Aloy Cup and some info about a special LTM.https://t.co/DqtYiSG5G8April 13, 2021

Sadly, the much cooler-looking Ice Hunter skin variant is exclusive to PlayStation 5 players, with the Aloy Cup event also being tied to Sony's consoles. The other event, Team Up! Aloy & Lara, is available on PC though. The duos mode involves taking down wildlife—presumably including the new dinosaurs—as well as upgrading weapons.

The event will run for two days, from April 16 at 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET/ 2 PM BST until the same time on April 18.

Season 6 of Fortnite is well underway, sporting a primal theme that includes raptor taming, a Russo brother cinematic special, and a surprise solo event.