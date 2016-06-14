Popular

Hitman's new Elusive Target is live in Paris until the end of E3

When the show's over, the target known as The Sensation will vanish.

With the start of E3, the 4th of Hitman's Elusive Targets has appeared. Jonathan Smythe, also known as The Sensation, is a wealthy fugitive hiding somewhere in Paris. Simply because he's the focus of an international manhunt hasn't stopped Smythe from throwing a lavish party for himself, however, and a crowded shindig is the perfect place for Agent 47 to strike.

You only have one shot, though: with Elusive Targets, there are no do-overs or second chances. The Sensation will be in Paris until the end of E3. If you don't knock him off by then, he'll escape forever. See the trailer above for more information, and happy hunting.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
