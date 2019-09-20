Popular

Here's what Minecraft would look like as an RTS

A 3D artist's application to Mojang included an actual game prototype for "Minecraft Tactics."

(Image credit: Brendan Sullivan)

Have you ever put so much effort into a job application that you made an actual game? I sure haven't, but Brendan Sullivan (@artofsully on Twitter) did just that

As part of an art test for an application to Mojang, Sullivan was asked to "reimagine the look/style of Minecraft for a hypothetical new game." Instead of turning in some mockup concepts as was probably expected, Sullivan "went a bit overboard" and developed an actual prototype for the imagined "Minecraft Tactics."

Unsurprisingly, the concept fits Minecraft perfectly. As Sullivan points out in another tweet, the core task in Minecraft is gathering resources which suits the real-time strategy genre easily. The gifs posted to Sullivan's Twitter timeline show off units being selected to fight one another and mine for resources. There's got to be a "construct additional pylons" joke to be made here.

Unsurprisingly, Sullivan landed the job at Mojang. Maybe this won't be the last we hear about "Minecraft Tactics" then. With Minecraft already breaking into hack-n-slash loot crawling genre with the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons, it's possible that Mojang is toying with the idea of breaking Steve and company into even more game types in the future. 

We won't count our creepers before they're hatched, but we can wish Sullivan best of luck on whatever project Mojang assigns, RTS or not.

Lauren Morton

Lauren loves long books and even longer RPGs. She got a game design degree and then, stupidly, refused to move to California. She plays indie games you haven't heard of and will never pass on a story about players breaking games or playing them wrong.
