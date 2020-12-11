Here's the full reveal for the new Among Us map

First teased last month, the next Among Us map was finally revealed at the Game Awards today, and you can check it out in the video above. As the footage hints, The Airship will feature "all new tasks, skins, and more to keep you working... and guessing".

This is the fourth map for Among Us, which at the time of writing has taken two awards as part of proceedings: Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game. The trailer above promises an "early 2021" release for the map.

It's been a big year for Among Us: It's spawned countless pretenders (including 'Among Ass'), major streamers and political leaders have boosted it, and the merch is releasing thick and fast.