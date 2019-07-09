Here's the first 13 minutes from Remedy's Control

Remedy's telekinesis 'em up Control is set to release on August 27, and above you can watch the opening 13 minutes courtesy of IGN. As you'd expect, given it's the first 13 minutes from the game, it's all about setting scene, so there's not a great deal of action. But it does show off Remedy Entertainment's typically impressive cinematics.

It's not all about remotely picking objects up and lobbing them at enemies: Control has a weird transforming gun as well, which Wes enjoyed using when he played a preview build in March. Chris also had a go in early June, writing that "every single cluttered room and winding corridor and darkened office felt like it was crying out to be investigated further".

If the above video doesn't satisfy your curiousity, this gameplay video showcases the game's RTX implementation.