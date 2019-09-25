Here's how Minecraft's Mountains biome will change if it wins MineCon vote

(Image credit: Mojang)

Mojang has released the third and final video showing forthcoming changes to Minecraft's biomes. The question of which of these updates will roll out first, will be subject to a vote to take place on September 28 during MineCon Live. We've seen Swamp and Badlands, now it's time to check out Mountains.

Here's the video:

Enjoy climbing jagged cliffs to the mocking bleats of nearby goats? Then you should pick MOUNTAINS in our upcoming biome vote during #MINECON Live on Sept 28th. Vote for your favourite of three different biomes that you’d like to see updated next! Minecraft A photo posted by @minecraft on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

The video is somewhat vaguer than the previous ones, though we're told that snow will be "snowier", which I'm taking to mean slipperier. The voiceover describes "jagged cliffs, snow-capped peaks and dramatic views", which aren't particularly uncommon in Minecraft, though it seems they'll become more common (and more grandiose) in this particular biome.

Oh, and there will be goats. It's about time, really, that Minecraft got goats. The vote will take place during MineCon Live during a September 28 livestream, which you can read more about here.