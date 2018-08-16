Here's exactly where Fortnite's stone heads are looking

In this week's slate of new Fortnite challenges, you'll need to search between more than three objects for once. 'Search where the stone heads are looking' is the only clue this week, but given how many big stone faces that littered the map at the start of season five, this one's a piece of cake.

They're all looking towards the same spot, the spot where you'll find some easy battle pass stars. To be precise, you'll need to head to the hill just southwest of Salty Springs. There, on a small patch of flowers, you'll find the battle stars.

I have to wonder though, the stone heads weren't just placed there for this challenge, yeah? Maybe Epic is drawing our attention to the next location due for a makeover. Theories?