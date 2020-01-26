Here’s a breakdown of the new demons in Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal Game Director Hugo Martin has outlined a load of new and returning demons in a NoClip documentary, highlighting his new “chess pieces” with which to threaten the players. A lot of the new enemies look particularly devious, forcing players to adopt new playstyles to defeat them. Like the Carcass, for example, which throws up an anti-rocket shield to confound one of Doom’s best weapons. “We’re cool with frustrating you as long as we’re teaching,” says Martin. The old Doom 2 creatures outlined are the Pain Elemental, Arachnotron, Archvile, and Hellified Soldiers. New to Doom Eternal are the Whiplash, Tentacles, Marauder, Doom Hunter, and Carcass.

Doom Eternal continues to have a surprisingly nuanced set of game design principles behind it for a game about chainsawing demons, but 2016’s Doom is going to be hard act to follow. We recently got a few hours hands-on with Doom Eternal, and outlined what we did and didn’t like about the game. “The relentless pace and non-stop chaos will appeal to a lot of people, but I prefer a little more space in my games,” said our Andy Kelly. If you’re not all caught up on it, here’s everything we know about Doom Eternal.