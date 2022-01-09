Here's a big update on Gloomwood, that neo-Victorian stealth horror game

Audio player loading…

The hottest-looking game for people who get anxious at the sound of their own footsteps, Gloomwood, was one of the best games we saw at E3 2021. Now, developer Dillon Rogers has uploaded a quick little overview of some new game features that have made it in the game, as well as announced a hopeful release some time in 2022.

Back during E3 we just had a five minute trailer and the nifty pre-alpha demo that's still available on Steam. Since then, the stealth immersive survival horror sim (What even is game genre anymore?) has come a long way.

Developers Dillon Rogers and David Szymanski have rounded up all the new features added to Gloomwood, and they're pretty exciting to look at. A physical inventory system is now in, where you click and drag objects from the game world into a grid to carry them. There's also a new pistol, the Undertaker, which is silenced and fires various specialty ammunition like pellets and incendiary rounds.

There are also now destructible lights, allowing you to forcibly put out lanterns and candles, as well as power generators that can be cut off to forcibly put out all the lanterns. To go along with that, guards now have conversations between each other that outline things going on in the current level.

You can find Gloomwood on Steam.