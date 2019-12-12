Here are the Radeon RX 5500 XT cards that are available right now

At long last, the Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card is official, shipping in two versions—one with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and one with 4GB, both of which shuttle data over a 128-bit bus. Right on cue, AMD's hardware partners have lined up with several custom-cooled models.

As is often the case, we're seeing a staggered roll out of sorts. A few cards are listed as being in stock, while several others just have placeholders at the moment (or are on backorder). Given that these are mid-range cards from an existing architecture (Navi), we suspect places like Amazon and Newegg will flesh things out rather quickly.

In terms of performance, the 4GB version of the 5500 XT basically ties Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Super, while the 8GB variant comes in little slower than the GTX 1660. Be sure to read Jarred's review for a full look at performance with lots of benchmarks.

So, what can you get right now? Here's a rundown of the cards that are in stock at the time of this writing:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB: $209.99, Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming OC 8GB: $219.99, Newegg

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB: $219.99, Newegg

(Image credit: XFX)

There are a whole bunch of other SKUs that are out there, just not yet in stock. That can change at any time, though, so here's a roundup of those cards (sorted by price):

Pay attention to the amount of memory, as 8GB and 4GB models swap places up until through around the $210 mark.

Outside of Amazon and Newegg, we found a couple of options available to preorder at B&H Photo. They include MSI's Radeon RX 5500 XT Mech OC 8GB for $219.99 and Gaming X 8GB for $239.99.