Hearthstone players can claim a free Golden Classic Pack today

If you like Hearthstone, and you like free stuff, then you're probably going to want to log into the game at some point today. Because today, June 13, is Free Pack Day, and on Free Pack Day, everybody gets a free pack of cards.

Free Pack Day Is Here🎉 Log in today, June 13, to claim your own Golden Classic Pack full of all-golden cards! pic.twitter.com/aBNKcoO1LOJune 13, 2018

And that's really all there is to it: Log into Hearthstone today and you'll get a free Golden Classic Pack, with all-gold cards from the Classic set. For those who want more, Blizzard is also offering a "Get In Here" bundle for purchase, made up of two card packs each from the Journey to Un'Goro, Knights of the Frozen Throne, Kobolds & Catacombs, The Witchwood, and Classic sets. The bundle will be available until June 18 and will set you back $10.

Now let's watch the tavern gang pop some packs.