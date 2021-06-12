Popular

Happy's Humble Burger Barn doesn't look like a very happy burger barn

A bigger version of an itch.io horror game, it'll be out on Steam "soon."

You might have guessed from the grime that Cooking Mama this is not: A new trailer for Happy's Humble Burger Farm shown during the Guerrilla Collective stream today shows off the "quality control" system at the restaurant. It's Happy herself: A bipedal cow monster.

It's not quite the misdirect you get in Doki Doki Literature Club, as an example, but I do always enjoy sinister turns in mundane settings. This one might be a bit too Five Nights at Freddy's for my tastes, though I do really like how the burger explodes with pixel-somethings when you throw the top bun on. Maybe I just want a sincere PS1-looking fast food game without any horror game twist?

A free "alpha" version of Happy's Humble Burger Farm has been on Steam for a while, but there's also a listing for a full version for the PS1-style fast food simulator—it's releasing "soon," though we don't know when exactly.

The alpha demo, which released last October, is only a 5GB download if you want to give it a go. 

There's also a version on itch.io, which the devs say was "made in a little under a month." Somewhat confusingly, the version of Happy's Humble Burger Farm on Steam is described as a sequel to Happy's Humble Burger Farm on itch.io, but they're both called Happy's Humble Burger Farm.

Say it three times fast: Happy's Humble Burger Farm, Happy's Humble Burger Farm, Happy's Humble Burger Farm. 

We're just at the start of what's going to be a packed E3 weekend: For what's ahead, here's the full E3 2021 schedule.

