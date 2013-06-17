Gun Monkeys headed to Steam, beta test starting soon

The latest post from Size Five Games about Gun Monkeys, the "Procedurally–Generated, Physics-based, Online Deathmatch platform game", contains amazing news. Unlike during its announcement post , the game is seemingly no longer called GUN_MONKEYS. Just as well. All caps and an underscore? Was never going to happen. Oh! Also: it's coming to Steam , and will launch with achievements, leaderboards, trading cards and stat tracking.

Gun Monkeys is a remake of Size Five's first game, Gibbage, and was created to give developer Dan Marshall a break from upcoming stealth platformer The Swindle. Here's the announcement trailer:

And here's the set-up: "In Gun Monkeys, players take charge of a modern-day power company. In the distant future, a catastrophic experiment into Perpetual Energy obliterates all human life, leaving the world choc-full of free-for-the-taking energy. Your job is to send a legion of pleasingly-expendable monkeys forwards in time to collect Power Cubes and return them to present-day, all from the comfort of your PC."

Gun Monkeys is planned for release on June 28th, after a beta period which "starts soon".