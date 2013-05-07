Size Five Games announce GUN_MONKEYS, a procedurally generated online deathmatch

Dan Marshall has taken "a tiny break" from developing The Swindle - and from not developing a third Ben There, Dan That - to remake his first ever released game, Gibbage. After some "significant tweaks", he ended up with GUN_MONKEYS , which in his own words is a "devastatingly-indie, Procedurally–Generated, Physics-based, Online Deathmatch platform game" featuring monkeys with, well, guns. As you can see in the following trailer, the result is a bigger bloodbath than the end of Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Here's the premise, just in case you need one for a game in which monkeys with guns fight other, similarly armed simians. "In GUN_MONKEYS, players take charge of a modern-day power company. In the distant future, a catastrophic experiment into Perpetual Energy obliterates all human life, leaving the world choc-full of free-for-the-taking energy. Your job is to send a legion of pleasingly-expendable monkeys forwards in time to collect Power Cubes and return them to present-day, all from the comfort of your PC."

A beta version of the game is set to launch "shortly" - if you're interested, follow Dan Marshall on the twitters and await further instructions. (You can eat and stuff in the meantime, if you like.) If you're wondering what's going on with Size Five's steampunky platformer The Swindle, it appears to be still on track, although it sounds like Dan really needed that break.