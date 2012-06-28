Guild Wars 2 release date announced. Return to Tyria on August 28th

Finally! Guild Wars 2 has to be one of the most anticipated games of the year, but ArenaNet have always been coy about when the game is actually coming out. Not any more. As the above trailer declares, Guild Wars 2 will arrive on August 28th.

Before all that though, there'll be one final beta weekend on the 20th-22nd of July, following on from yesterday's stress test weekend . If for any reason you're still undecided about the game, try reading our most recent Guild Wars 2 preview , which is just one of several you can find under our Guild Wars 2 tag.