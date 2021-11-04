Should you pay the fine in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Wondering whether you should pay the fine in Guardians of the Galaxy? There are plenty of choices to make throughout the gang's intergalactic adventure, and it's not always easy to predict the consequences of your decisions. The Nikki or Ko-Rel choice is another such dilemma, but luckily, this guide will point you in the right direction when it comes to a financial quandary in chapter 9.

With that in mind, beware of spoilers below. If you'd rather play blind and figure things out for yourself, click away now. Otherwise, read on to find out whether you should pay the fine or not in Guardians of the Galaxy and what the outcome is either way.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Should you pay the fine or not?

Once you've spoken to the Worldmind in chapter 9, you'll need to decide whether or not to pay the Nova Corp fine. If you care about achievements, you should pay the fine, otherwise don't pay it. The reasons for this are broken down below.

Pay the fine

If you choose to pay the fine, you'll unlock the achievement 'Galactic Frugality'. The fine itself will either be 7000 or 8000 Units. This also depends on your actions in the second chapter, when you're presented with the choice between hiding the llama or the tech .

Don't pay the fine

If you don't pay the fine, you'll get additional dialogue and more cutscenes—including an extra one at the end of the game. You'll also be able to spend the Units on other stuff, rather than simply handing over your hard-earned currency.

There are no lasting consequences, either way. So unless you're specifically looking to get 100% of the achievements, you're better off not paying.