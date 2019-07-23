GTA Casino: everything we know

GTA's casino has finally arrived in Los Santos, after being left on an untouched part of the GTA 5 map for almost six years. Following a quiet six months for GTA Online updates, it adds a lot to the game: new shopping opportunities, 'first-class entertainment', and table games. Rockstar also released a trailer (check it out above) teasing the table games, penthouse suites, and new co-op mission line.

Below, we've collected everything you need to know about The Diamond Casino & Resort, including the price of every penthouse, which casino games you can participate in, and how to get started on the new set of missions.

What is the release date for the Diamond Casino? The Diamond Casino and Resort will opened its doors on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019. You can update and start playing now on PC.

GTA casino location: here's where you can find it on the map

(Image credit: Future)

You can find the casino on the map with an icon. It's right next to Vinewood Racetrack, so you can't miss it.

You can gamble on cards, horses, or The Lucky Wheel

(Image credit: Rockstar)

The Diamond Casino has plenty of traditional casino games available along with some other throwback entertainment styles. You can play any of the following on the casino floor:

Roulette

Blackjack

Three Card Poker

Slot Machines

Inside Track horse race betting in the style of San Andreas, is another activity at the Diamond Casino. We still think it would be a lot cooler watching the beautiful horses of Read Dead Redemption 2 race instead of the 2D arcade game, but the nod to early GTA is appreciated. You can also spin the Lucky Wheel for free once a day for a chance to win standard prizes like in-game cash or one of the high-end cars on display each week.

You'll play games for Diamond Casino chips that cost $1 in game each though you can only buy a certain number at a time before a cooldown timer begins. Standard members can buy up to 20,000 chips while VIPs can trade in for up to 50,000.

The "Diamond Program" offers exclusive rewards for casino patrons

Diamond Status is reserved for players who complete all casino-related co-op missions will be given a livery for the Annis S80RR supercar, while those who host all the casino-related missions will get one "for a highly coveted brand-new vehicle." Do both, get both, and be counted among the elite.

You've got from the casino opening—July 23, remember—until August 7 to wrap it up. Rewards will be delivered between August 8-13. Full details are available from Rockstar.

Here's how each casino membership rank breaks down:

Standard Membership: GTA$500 (Includes 5,000 casino chip welcome gift)

Silver Status VIP Membership: Included with any Diamond Casino penthouse suite.

Gold Status: Help casino owner Tao Cheng fend off the unwelcome advances of wealthy, corrupt Texans.

Platinum Status: Do a solid for casino head of operations Agatha Baker.

Diamond Status: Complete all casino-related co-op missions and host all the casino-related missions by August 7th.

Own a luxury penthouse and start a new co-op mission

Penthouses are at the heart of the casino update. Owning one will grant you VIP Silver Status access to the casino. These high-end new properties will have spa rooms, spare bedrooms and even private bars touted as part of the offering. A new casino store will let you decorate the place with art, from "portraiture to pop art and daring modern sculpture".

Here's the price breakdown for each of the four penthouses for sale for in-game currency:

Design Your Own: Starting from $1,500,000

Crash Pad: $1,500,000

Party Penthouse: $3,776,500

High Roller: $6,533,500

The Design Your Own penthouse allows you to pick and choose which penthouse features you'd like and only pay for what you need. The crash pad is what it sounds like: just a bedroom to retire to after a long night at the slots. The party penthouse comes with all the entertaining essentials: a spare bedroom, lounge, bar, and spa. The High Roller has all the little details, an office, private dealer, media room for playing arcade games, and perhaps most importantly a private 10 car garage.

GTA's casino has been in the game since 2013

GTA 5 is almost six years old, and the casino has been a lingering question mark since the game's initial 2013 launch on old-ass consoles. Previously, an 'opening soon' sign led a lot of people to believe it was teasing some eventual content update—GTA dataminer Tez2 apparently found references to a casino heist as far back as 2015, back when we still thought GTA 5 singleplayer DLC was a possibility. It was only in early June 2019 that players started to notice cosmetic changes to the casino, with an official announcement on June 20th that would be coming to GTA Online.