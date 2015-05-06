GTA 5 mod recreates the pedestrian riot cheat

Also see our list of the best GTA 5 mods.

Is carnage relevant to your interests? If not, I'm not sure what you're doing reading a post about a GTA 5 mod. Why don't you go and read about moss or something?

For those remaining, here is a new—or rather returning—slice of Los Santos mayhem. The Ped Riot mod brings San Andreas's much-loved Pedestrian Riot cheat into GTA 5.

In Ped Riot, every pedestrian is given a random weapon and an overwhelming desire to shoot it. They'll target you; they'll target each other; they'll target just about anything that moves. It levels GTA 5's playing field, and gives you a proper sense of uncontrolled mayhem. It's neat.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about why San Andreas's riot cheat was so brilliant. Its heartening to see the same sense of destruction return to GTA 5.