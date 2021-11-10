Popular

GTA 3 cheats: All vehicle, weapon, and player codes for PC

Get ready to wreak havoc in Liberty City.

GTA 3 cheats
GTA 3 cheats can bring a lot of chaos to Rockstar's classic sandbox. And now that the GTA Remastered Trilogy is almost here, there's a good reason to dust off those old codes in preparation. With that in mind, the GTA: Vice City and San Andreas cheats should come in handy, too.

Whether you want to make all cars invisible, load up on some extra cash, or just change the weather, these cheats will help you live your dream in the big city. So without further ado, here are the GTA 3 cheats so you can spice up your return to Liberty City.

How to use GTA 3 cheats 

Before you get started, make sure you save the game before entering the cheat code. Some codes will mess with certain missions, even if you deactivate them. This means you might not be able to finish the story, so it will save you a headache in the long run if you can just reload a previous save.

With that in mind, type in the code for the cheat you want to activate while in-game—not when the game is paused or in any menus—and a pop-up will appear to let you know the cheat is active.

GTA 3 – The Definitive Edition cheats 

The release of GTA: The Trilogy on November 11 means you'll be able to jump back in and enjoy Liberty City—and Vice City and San Andreas—looking better than ever, all over again. Even if you're playing for the first time, it's a chance to see the games in all their remastered glory. And that includes cheats, right?

Well, here's the thing: I don't actually know if the old GTA 3 cheats will work with the new Definitive Edition. But as cheats arguably played a big part in the original games, I'm going to assume they will remain intact for the remasters. I'll be able to test as soon as the game launches, so I'll be sure to update this article as needed.

All GTA 3 cheats 

These cheats aren't case sensitive and there's no specific place that you enter them—simply type them in as you're playing, and they should work. 

Player cheats

CheatCode
100% healthGESUNDHEIT
Full armorTORTOISE (TURTOISE)
All weaponsGUNSGUNSGUNS
More moneyIFIWEREARICHMAN
Change outfitILIKEDRESSINGUP

Vehicle cheats

CheatCode
Invisible carsANICESETOFWHEELS
Destroy all carsBANGBANGBANG
Flying vehicleCHITTYCHITTYBB
Better vehicle handlingCORNERSLIKEMAD
Spawn Rhino (tank)GIVEUSATANK

Wanted cheats

CheatCode
Increase Wanted levelMOREPOLICEPLEASE
Decrease Wanted levelNOPOLICEPLEASE

NPC cheats

CheatCode
Pedestrians riotITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Pedestrians hate youNOBODYLIKESME
Pedestrians carry weaponsWEAPONSFORALL

World cheats

CheatCode
Decrease game speedBOOOOORING
Increase game speedTIMEFLIESWHENYOU
Speed up game clockMADWEATHER
Cloudy weatherILIKESCOTLAND
Foggy weatherPEASOUP
Rainy weatherILOVESCOTLAND
Sunny weatherSKINCANCERFORME
Sarah James

