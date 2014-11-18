Grand Theft Auto V will have first-person sex scenes on PC

We already know that the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V will be playable from a first-person perspective. What we didn't know, or at least hadn't actually considered until now, is that that means players will also be able to experience first-person sex scenes.

It seems obvious in hindsight—the entire game is, after all, now playable in first-person—but even so, the gameplay footage floating around on YouTube (via Esquire) is bound to raise eyebrows. It is, of course, extremely NSFW, so bear caution before you click: It's not visually graphic, although it's certainly beyond what we're used to from, say, BioWare's sex scenes. The audio is certainly explicit.

The scenes have obvious echoes of the Hot Coffee mod, that saw a minigame otherwise buried in the code brought back to life in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Things have obviously changed quite a bit in the past ten years, but there's still a reasonable chance controversy will now ensue. It's unlikely to change the game's ESRB rating, however, as it is already flagged for, among other things, "strong sexual content."

Grand Theft Auto V for the PC comes out on January 27, 2015. We'll presumably find out whether the sky falls shortly thereafter.