Grab this Dell 24-inch 1440p gaming monitor with G-Sync for $330

Every so often, Newegg sends out newsletters with coupon codes that are intended for subscribers only. Today is one of those days, and the deal that caught our eye is a discount on Dell's S2417DG monitor. It's on sale for $370, but using promo code EMCPSSP33, Newegg will subtract $40 off the price, bringing it down to $330.

The same monitor sells for $500 at Best Buy and $393 at Amazon, to put the sale price in perspective. Alternatively, you could order this monitor direct from Dell for $400 and receive a $150 electronic gift card. If you have more shopping to do at Dell, you're effectively paying $250 for the monitor (the gift card has to be used within 90 days of being issued). Otherwise, Newegg still has the best bargain around on this monitor.

This is a 24-inch class (23.8 inches) display with a TN panel and 2560x1440 resolution. IPS panels typically offer better color accuracy, but the focus here is on speed—its refresh rate can get up to 165Hz, with a 1ms response time. It also supports G-Sync.

Other specs include a built-in USB 3.0 hub with a pair of USB 3.0 ports on the side and two more on the bottom, along with HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs (one each). For ergonomics, the monitor supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

Your luck with using the promo code may vary if you're not a subscriber to Newegg's newsletter. It should work once you subscribe, though. You can find the monitor on Newegg here.

Here's where you can sign up for Newegg's newsletter.

