Cyber Monday gaming headset deal: grab this great pair of cans for its cheapest ever price

Are you looking for a new gaming headset? Then the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition might be the one for you. At Walmart this headset is at its lowest price ever, down from $99.99 to $54.99—a significant saving of $45. For the UK the deal has got even better: from the £69 Black Friday deal price, it has gone down even further to £52.02 for Cyber Monday. While the headset has sat around $85 for most of 2019, it's a significant drop, and represents the lowest price ever for the TE.

That said, this is such a good price that they're clearly selling like hot cans: for both the US and UK you're going to have the wait between one and four weeks to get your hands on the Kraken TE at time of writing.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is a wired headset and comes complete with a USB DAC, which gives you a louder, richer sound. It also features 7.1 surround sound, a retractable noise-cancelling microphone, and 50mm drivers. The headset also makes use of THX spatial audio, which simulates positionally-accurate sound: perfect for hearing where an enemy is coming from in an FPS.

As the name suggests, this headset has been designed with tournaments in mind. It features cooling gel-infused cushions which reduce heat build-up after hours of play, as well as a soft cloth/leatherette combination on the cups that provide excellent audio isolation and comfort. You can also independently control the volume of the game and voice chat; ideal for communicating with teammates.

