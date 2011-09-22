Good Old Games turns three, offers users discount dungeons, dragons

Good Old Games is celebrating its third birthday by offering its D&D classics collection for sale at 60 percent off. For $34, customers can buy a collection that includes the Baldur's Gate games, the Icewind Dale games, Neverwinter Nights, and Planescape: Torment. It also includes Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone and The Temple of Elemental Evil.

You don't have to buy all these games, but remember: you get the biggest discount if you buy the whole package. Even if you just want the BioWare games and Planescape, you might as well get everything - the savings are pretty slim if you pick-and-choose. For a couple extra dollars, I'm happy to take a chance on the lesser-knowns in the package.

Where to start? Which of these games holds up best? What does the PCG collective have to say about Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone, and The Temple of Elemental Evil?