Gone Home goes free this weekend

Here's a nice thing to bookend a week that has not been very nice. Developer Fullbright has made its first-person snoop-'em-up Gone Home free to download on itch.io, "for people that need something about hope and love right now".

You have until the end of the weekend to grab it, and if you do so, it'll be yours to keep. You can also 'claim' it to your itch.io account, if you have one, and download the game at a later date.

