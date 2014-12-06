Gone Home dev shares first footage of new sci-fi game

"Yep, looks good." That's one of the few lines uttered by the person I presume to be the protagonist of Tacoma, the next game from Fullbright, the makers of Gone Home. Although the footage doesn't last much more than a minute, it's hard to argue with the sentiment. We also learn that Tacoma is the name of a lunar transfer station (owner by Virgin-Tesla, apparently, suggesting Richard Branson must have overcome his interplanetary current travails), and that something seems to have gone wrong, because stuff is floating around untethered by the sweet kiss of artificial gravity.

There's not much more to report at this point, but you can follow the game's Twitter feed here or visit its official website, where you currently won't find anything other than the trailer embedded above. Oh, and the trailer also tells us Tacoma won't be out until 2016. So, as intriguing as this looks, you can probably exhale now. Seriously, you're going a weird colour. Puce, maybe?