GOG's Fall Insomnia sale is weird, arbitrary, but admittedly cheap

Would you like 66% off the cold war strategy Wargame: European Escalation. Well tough, you're too late. There are six copies left, and they'll almost certainly be gone by the time I've finished writing this paragraph. This is the nature of GOG's weird "Fall Insomnia" Sale, in which a limited number of copies of a cheap game are advertised, and thus only available to the quickest and most eager buyers. It's like being forced to use retail stores all over again, only even more arbitrary.

I was right! European Escalation's gone, and Nexus: The Jupiter Incident is in. Of course, even now, it'll likely be something completely different by the time you visit the DRM-free distributor's home page .

Wait, that was only two sentences, and we've already moved on to Assassin's Creed 1. That might last a little longer, because who the hell wants to buy Assassin's Creed 1?

"We have gotten 101 games that will be on sale on the front page of GOG.com," claims the deal's announcement page, "but the discounts are so high at the moment that we can't just sell an unlimited number of copies of these games: we are only able to sell a few at these discounts--up to 80% off--and once they're gone, they're gone." Yes, I'm sure giving away more than 150 copies of the first Assassin's Creed at 75% off would completely bankrupt Ubisoft.

The sale is here . It's Miasmata on offer now. It probably won't be by the time you get there.