GOG picks up three Star Trek games from Interplay

There's been a lot of Star Wars action on GOG over the past few months, but now it's time for some activity from the other side of the great sci-fi divide. The digital retailer announced today that it's added three famous Star Trek games to its mix, including the first-ever digital release of Star Trek: 25th Anniversary.

Originally released by Interplay in 1992—back in the days when Interplay still mattered—Star Trek: 25th Anniversary was notable right from the start for assembling the entire cast of the original television series as voice actors for the game. But it was also a critical hit: ACE magazine scored it 940/1000 in its review, according to Wikipedia, while Computer Gaming World called it "the most outstanding Star Trek yet produced for the computer."

GOG also now has the 1993 adventure Star Trek: Judgment Rites, which was very similar to 25th Anniversary but with improved graphics and sound, and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, a starship flight simulator peppered with FMV sequences featuring William Shatner, Walter Koenig, and George Takei, that was released in 1997.

"It's Star Trek's turn to shine on GOG.com. Our sci-fi fans should now be pretty much covered," Oleg Klapovsky, GOG's vice president of business development, said in a statement. "We're always excited for the chance to restore lost videogames to modern PCs. There are very few that deserve the GOG.com treatment more than the Star Trek classics, and we've done everything to make sure they work flawlessly."

All three games are available for the usual GOG price of $6 each, or you can pick them up in a not-at-all-discounted bundle for $18.