GOG holds yet another weird and unhealthy sale

What do you mean you like to sleep like a functional and productive member of society. How are you going to get around 80% off a new game if you sleep? Maybe you should just stay up all night, ingesting coffee and energy drinks until the sight of your greyed, sagging face scares small children the next morning?

That seems to be what GOG wants, as they're doing yet another "Insomnia Promo".

It's 96 hours of deals this time, and the format is as rest-shattering as ever. Each deal is limited to a certain number of copies, and once they've run out, the next deal will take its place. This time, two offers will run simultaneously—one for "fresh" new games, and the other for "seasoned" old ones.

Also in the mix are a number of freebies. But if you sleep for even a couple of minutes, you could very well miss out. Or if you go to get food. Or go to the toilet. Or run around in a circle screaming at the unending madness of it all.

So that all sounds like fun. Past promos have had some great discounts. Despite that, maybe don't to try to stay awake for 96 hours straight. I mean, I'm not a doctor, but that doesn't sound like a good idea.