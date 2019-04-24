Gigabyte's GTX 1070 8GB graphics card is at its cheapest ever price—£270—saving you 26%

If you're searching for a graphics upgrade to your rig and don't mind missing out on ray tracing (for now), we've found an excellent deal for you. The Gigabyte GTX 1070 G1 Gaming card, with 8GB DDR SDRAM, is now £269.99 at Amazon as today's Daily Deal for PC gamers. It's a card we'd absolutely recommend at this price, especially as that is the cheapest we've seen it in the UK. Normally, you're looking at £330+ for this kind of 1070 card, although it's possible to find them around the £300 mark. It's also among the best graphics cards you can buy, even if it's not the newest model anymore.

If money is no object, we'd probably recommend a newer 20-series card but, in terms of value, this one is tricky to beat. The 1070 will handle a decent chunk of games at 4K, and it's more than capable of running most modern games on higher settings and eating up VR titles. The drawbacks are that it's an older series card, sure, and there's always a bit of weirdness with the 70s as they're neither the most powerful GPUs nor the cheapest. At £270, though, this clocks in cheaper than many 1060s and all the 2060s we can find, so it's a decent deal.

It's listed under Amazon's Daily Deals, which implies that the price will only last for today. We've seen these types of deal stick around longer, for sure, but if you fancy this card you'd better snap it up soon as it will likely sell out. If you want to compare, here are all the cheapest Nvidia GTX 1070 deals today.