Ghostwire: Tokyo system requirements say you'll only need 20GB free

Ghostwire: Tokyo, an open-world game where you use jazz hands powers to become a Japanese Ghostbuster, is coming to PC on March 25 according to a leak Bethesda recently confirmed.

This week, its Steam page updated with some system requirements and though they recommend SSD storage, as is now de rigeur, they only call for 20 GB of free space. That's pleasingly low, especially for an open-world game that looks pretty enough based on what we've seen so far.

On the other hand, the memory requirement calls for a steep 12 GB of RAM at minimum and 16 GB recommended. With the occasional rare exception like Deathloop, games have been calling for 8 GB of RAM for so long I've stopped paying attention. There's no mention of what framerate or resolution the listed requirements are targeting, however.

Ghostwire: Tokyo minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage recommended

Ghostwire: Tokyo recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage

Imogen watched a hands-off preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo this week, and noted with pleasant surprise that it's more like Watch Dogs 2 than The Evil Within.