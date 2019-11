Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! But not the Ghostbusters you remember from the movies and the 2009, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, from Terminal Reality. Atari has announced via USA Today that the sequel Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime, will not be featuring any voice work from the original cast and will be developed by Wanako.

Now featuring a four-player co-op mode, friends can cross their proton pack streams as they battle new gigantic bosses. Expect it Spring 2011 as a digital release.