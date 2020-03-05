Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is getting its huge immersive update this month

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was a disappointment at launch, so news of a new immersive mode - which promised to remove some of the looter shooter trappings from the game - was well-received. This mode was meant to release in February, then got delayed, but now we have a final release date: March 24.

Come that day there will actually be three game settings: Regular, Immersive and Custom. The first is the Ghost Recon Breakpoint you know and dislike, the second "removes gear level and tiered loot" while adding new tactical options, while Custom lets you personalise all of the above and more.

The Immersive mode definitely sounds promising, especially the lack of gear levels. There's a full rundown here, but some other highlights include ammo loss on reload, "realistic looting" (no colour coded convulsions of stuff) and a more minimal interface. Check out the video below for a dramatic overview.

This sweeping update will coincide with the beginning of Episode 2 of the game's DLC schedule, which is called Deep State. A new class will be added as well, in the form of the Engineer, who can "deal more damage to drones, carry extra offensive items, and have a buff to grenade launchers".

As for general tweaks and fixes, there's quite a substantial list of them, most of them small quality of life changes. Check it all out here.