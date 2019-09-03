Get Tyranny, Pillars of Eternity, and Borderlands in the latest Humble Bundle

If you've got a few bucks and a lot of free time, the Humble RPG Bundle is a good way to get rid of both. Starting at the $1 tier you get Hiveswap: Act 1, Deep Sky Derelicts, and Immortal Planet. I haven't played Hiveswap but Deep Sky Derelicts and Immortal Planet are both quite cool, if a little weird. But that's not all!

The situation gets deeper if you beat the average price, which is currently just a hair north of $4: For that you'll add on Tyranny, Pillars of Eternity, and Cat Quest. It's interesting to note that while Pillars and Tyranny are both higher profile RPGs, Cat Quest has the best user rating on Steam. Tyranny and Pillars aren't without their issues, but they've also had a few years to mature and at this point are as smooth as they're going to get.

Finally, at the top of the heap is Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced, and this one I don't really get. I know Borderlands 3 is coming soon (September 13, to be precise) and we're all aboard the hype train, but is it really an RPG? I thought maybe I was missing something so I googled it, and the results were mainly other sites asking, "Is Borderlands an RPG?"

To me that says, no, it is not, it's a shooter with some barebones RPG elements, which makes including it in this bundle kind of a stretch. But if you want it, the RPG Bundle is a good way to get it: The top tier is $15, just half of what Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced goes for by itself on Steam.

The Humble RPG Bundle also includes the Hiveswap soundtrack at the beat-the-average price, and will be available until September 24.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.