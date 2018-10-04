Get this limited edition NZXT H440 case and PC Building Simulator for $50

NZXT is selling a special version of its popular H440 mid-tower computer case for just $49.99, down from its regular price of $119.99, and tossing in a Steam key for PC Building Simulator to sweeten the pot.

The H440 that's up for grabs features an "exclusive colorway," meaning it's the only version the H440 available with white accents on a black chassis. For what it's worth, NZXT only made 250 of these.

We're not sold on the limited run, but the price is certainly attractive. These cases typically go for around $110 (on sale) and up. So, you're saving a sizeable chunk. And hey, if you're nervous about putting together a PC, you can always fumble around PC Building Simulator before jumping into the actual build with your new case.

Go here to grab this case. Or if this doesn't interest you, NZXT is clearing out its Phantom and Manta cases, with prices marked down by up to $60 through October 4 at 7 pm PST.

