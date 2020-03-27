Get this great value Corsair gaming headset for just £45 on Amazon

If you're searching for a new gaming headset—or if you're simply looking for a way to make communication with friends and family that much easier during this difficult time—this deal could be just what you're after. The Corsair HS50 Stereo gaming headset is currently on sale for £44.99 on Amazon and boasts a listed saving of £15.

This Corsair headset is multi-platform, meaning you can use it with your PC as well as any console you happen to have laying around. It may not offer extras like 7.1 surround sound or anything like that, but the 50mm neodymium speaker drivers still offer decent audio quality. Volume and mute controls can be accessed via ear cup switches and the unidirectional mic can be detached from the headset, offering an added level of versatility. The swiveling memory foam ear cups also make for a comfortable fit during prolonged use.

And while it doesn't offer the absolute disco of RGB lighting that we've come to expect from our peripherals in recent times, the understated design of this headset means it will look as equally at home as a part of a professional's desk space as it would in your average gaming set-up.

