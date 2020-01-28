Get this Acer Predator 4K G-Sync gaming monitor for £399 on Amazon

If you're after a new gaming monitor and you have your sights set on a 4K panel, you could do a lot worse than the Acer Predator XB281HK gaming monitor. It's on sale for £399.97 right now on Amazon and with a realistic saving of around £50 when compared to its average historical price, it's not a bad deal. One thing to note is that it ships from the US, so you may have to wait a couple of weeks for delivery.

This 28-inch panel comes with a 4K (3840 x 2160) widescreen resolution along with with a 1ms response time. Full G-Sync support will allow the monitor to refresh at a variable rate, syncing with your in-game refresh rate and further limiting the chances of tearing and the Flickerless Technology reduces screen flickering that can cause eye strain during longer gaming sessions. This model also features one HDMI 1.4 input, a DisplayPort 1.2, and a USB 3.0 port.

While it's certainly not as pricey as one of the other monitors deals we've recently listed, you're still going to get a crisp display—and the good news is that it's not going to break the bank.

If you're not sold on this particular model, you can check out our favourite G-Sync monitors or if you're sold on the crispest images available, have a look at the best 4K monitors for gaming.