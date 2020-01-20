Get the Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse for £40 on Amazon

If you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, you won't go far wrong with the Razer Deathadder Elite. It's one of our favourite gaming mice and is currently £40 on Amazon. It's not the cheapest we've seen it and while the listing says it's a saving of £30, a tenner is probably closer to the mark when you consider the average historical price. Still, it's a good mouse at a decent saving.

Using a 16,000 CPI optical sensor based on the PMW-3389—one of the best mouse sensors available—the Razer Deathadder Elite should have close to 99.4% resolution accuracy as well as a 450 IPS rating. It has a total of six buttons including two substantial thumb buttons and a shape that suits most grips. With near-flawless tracking this mouse works just as well on both hard and cloth pads.

And if you're not keen on Razer's particular brand of green RGB lighting, you can change the colour and effects through the Synapse software.

While it may not have all of the extra buttons that decorate some of the other popular gaming mice, if you're looking for something a bit simpler but with the excellent build quality, you can't go far wrong with the Deathadder Elite. There's a reason it holds the number two spot on our best gaming mouse guide and has done for a while now.