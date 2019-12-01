Get £300 off a 1660Ti-spec portable powerhouse with this Amazon gaming laptop deal

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Look, we get it. You didn't intend to pick up a brand new portable gaming machine this year, but with all the exciting deals flying around, you've finally caved and started wading through the many Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals out there. To start you off, may we suggest a strong budget pick for under £1000: this Asus ROG Zephyrus G is only £927.97 at Amazon right now.

Let's start with the headline part: the GPU. As you can see from our GTX 1660Ti review, the card in the Zephyrus G is more than happy playing today's games on ultra on its 1080p 15.6-inch 120Hz panel. It's one of the best graphics cards for mid-range gaming, so getting it in a machine for under £1000 will do nicely.

With a handy 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage on top, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is an attractive machine that's restrained enough in its design to ensure it suits a work as much as a play space. It's thin bezels also enhance that high refresh rate, Full HD display.

