Get one of our favourite high-end 4K monitors for £1,469

If you're looking for a high quality 4K gaming monitor this Black Friday and have a bit of money to spend, the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ should make you very happy. It's one our favourite monitors, and this deal from Amazon makes it a lot more affordable at £1,468.95, shaving £431 off the price.

While the list price is £2,229, it's not been that for a while, but you're still saving plenty with the Black Friday deal. And while it certainly isn't cheap, with the price comes a lot of features.

It's a 27-inch monitor with a max resolution of 3840x2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz and a Quantum Dot IPS display that's got a 25 percent wider colour range than sRGB monitors. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync HDR, reaching 1,000 nits. Turn HDR on in a game, especially something bright and colourful, and you'll notice a significant difference. As for connections, it comes with a Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and a USB 3.0 hub.

In Joanna's PG27UQ review, she said it gave her a "near-flawless gaming experience," and while it's been out for a year, it remains one of the best monitors around. You'll need a beefy PC to match, of course, or you won't be able to take advantage of all the stuff you're paying for. You'll also need to overclock it to get the 144Hz refresh rate, though the regular 120Hz refresh rate is still overkill for 4K gaming.

If the price is still too steep, the ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q is a great alternative if you're happy with a 1440p monitor and also on sale.

