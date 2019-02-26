Get 20% off the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition PC controller

For those who prefer bringing a controller to a keyboard and mouse fight, the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition is reduced by $25/£30 on Amazon at the moment. That brings the PC-compatible handset down to $94.99/£89 instead of its retail price of $120/£119.99, which really isn’t bad—you’re saving over 20 percent.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition| £89 (£30.99 off)

Amazon UK are also getting in on the action with a deal of their own, this time saving you a solid £30.View Deal

Razer’s solid reputation on the hardware scene is well earned, and that sense of reliability extends to the Wolverine. Capable or wired or wireless play, it packs the same Hair-Trigger Mode and rear paddles that have been popularised by other models in the range. Although these sound like small additions, they provide an edge in competitive games by allowing you to hit inputs instantly (jump, change weapon, reload, etc) without moving your fingers and thumbs from the sticks or triggers. This makes quite a difference compared to reaching for face buttons, and you’ll get a split-second edge in competitive situations. If you really prefer controller to keyboard and mouse, this is a solid option.

While this one doesn’t share some of the features of its more expensive sibling, the Wolverine Ultimate, it’s still an excellent choice if you’re looking for best controller for PC gaming . Just remember to update all those drivers first before playing.