Get Doom for $10 in Fanatical's weekend special

If you haven't got around to playing the new(ish) Doom yet, now would be a good time to trip over to Fanatical, which has kicked off a Bethesda Softworks sale that, for the next 48 hours, includes the 2016 reboot for just $10.
That, according to Is There Any Deal, is as low as it's ever gone—a match for the price in the Doom Bundle launched last year, shortly after Bundle Stars rebranded to Fanatical. Doom now includes all previously-released DLC—Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall—and maps, modes, weapons, and feature updates, so it's the full package for a tenner. If you've got an urge to shoot some stuff this weekend, that's a good place to start.
But it's not just a Doom sale, it's a Bethesda sale, so there are a few other deals on tap as well.
- Wolfenstein - The Old Blood (67 percent off)
- Wolfenstein - The New Order (67 percent off)
- Wolfenstein - The New Order + The Old Blood Pack (70 percent off)
- Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (33 percent off)
- Fallout: New Vegas (66 percent off)
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (40 percent off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (66 percent off)
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition (66 percent off)
The Bethesda sale is on for a week, but the Doom deal ends at 10 am ET on January 28.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.