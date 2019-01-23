Get Distraint: Deluxe Edition free in GOG's Hot Sale

GOG is having a Hot Sale, and that means that you get a free game. Distraint: Deluxe Edition is a 2D psychological horror adventure about a young man named Price who discovers the price of his humanity when he victimizes an elderly woman in order to earn a partnership at his company. If that sounds like something you want to play, it's yours for the taking until 9 am ET on January 25.

Distraint was originally released in 2015 and got the "deluxe" update a couple of years later, giving it dynamic coloring, improved lighting, enhanced animation and graphics, and a better interface. A sequel, Distraint 2, was released late last year; it follows on the events of the first game, telling "a sinister tale about restoring hope and finding your purpose." It's on sale in the Hot Sale—not a "hot sale," by the way, but a sale named the Hot Sale—for $7.

A few other notable deals include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for $15 (70 percent off), Firewatch for $5 (75 percent off), Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut for $6 (75 percent off), and, let's see—oh, Legends of Eisenwald, a 2015 adventure-RPG set in medieval Germany that I liked quite a bit, is on for $4 (80 percent off). There are more than 100 games on sale in total, including, according to GOG, some biggies from the recently-concluded Winter Sale that you may have missed out on.

And hey, if nothing else, it's a free game. GOG's Hot Sale runs until January 30.